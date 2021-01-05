Master new promo shows Thalapathy Vijay shaking his legs for Vaathi Coming song; Watch Video

It was announced by the makers that they will release new promos from the film every evening till the film is released.

It was announced by the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master that they will be released new promos for the film every evening. Today, in the new promo, Vijay was seen shaking his legs for the popular song Vaathi Coming from the film. Along with Vijay, Sriman can be seen dancing in the background and it is understood that the song is played during an alumni meeting of the college students. As soon as the video came up online, fans started sharing it across all social media platforms.

The film, which is touted to be a college drama, will hit the big screens on January 13. Other than Tamil, Master is getting released on the same date in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. It was revealed by the makers a couple of weeks back that the film has been awarded a U/A from the CBFC. Staring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethypathi as the main antagonist, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master: Makers to release new promos every evening till the film is released

The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das among the others in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. While it was speculated that Master will get a direct release on OTT platforms, this news about theatrical release came as an exciting one. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Vijay will be collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next, which will be produced by Sun Pictures.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×