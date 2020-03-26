Master to Nishabdham: List of the South movies release delayed due to COVID 19

The outspread of Coronavirus has led to the postponement of several movies’ release. It is well known by now that COVID-19 has come as a major blow to the entertainment industry. Shootings of several movies came to a halt after the government issued an advisory for a nationwide shutdown till April 14. Though the lockdown is for a good cause, it came as a huge disappointment for movie buffs, as they were waiting to see some big movies on the big screens.

In Kollywood, two biggies that were supposed to hit the big screens in April might be postponed. This includes Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master, directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles while Makkal Selvan will be seen as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in a key role. The makers initially planned to release the movie in the first week of April. However, it goes without saying that the release will be postponed.

The other movie in Kollywood is Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. The makers had planned for summer 2020 release. Soorarai Pottru will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the main antagonist and this will be the actor’s debut Tamil movie. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead, while Karunas, Kaali Venkat will be seen playing key supporting roles. Jointly Bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment, the film was directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad.

In Telugu film industry, three films namely V, Nishabdham and Aranya were initially planned to be released in April. V has Nani in the lead role and Sri Venkateswara Creations, who is bankrolling the film, earlier took to their Twitter space and announced that the film release was postponed to April due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, we might not get to see the film in April too, given the current situation. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V’s original release date was planned on March 25th.

Next film to get affected by COVID 19 is Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham. The Tamil - Telugu - Malayalam trilingual film’s release was postponed twice due to unknown reasons. Earlier it was slated to hit the theatre screens on January 31. Then the makers changed the release date to February 20, 2020. However, the film did not hit the big screens in February too, and the makers finally set the date as April 2 for the film to be released. But the release will be further delayed owing to the Coronavirus scare.

In Mollywood, the most expected films of the year include Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mammootty's One, Fahadh Faasil's Malik. All the films’ release date will be postponed and might not hit the theaters anytime soon as expected earlier. According to media reports, the releases of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, One, Malik, and all the other Mollywood movies have been pushed indefinitely. Apparently, the makers decided not to release the movies until the situation comes completely under control.

In Kannada industry, KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is the most expected one. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on October 23, as per the announcement made by the makers. The announcement was made by Ritesh Sidhwani on his official Instagram account. Now, KGF Chapter 2’s release date might be postponed too, for the post production works of the film are halted. The makers might opt for a different date as many other films will be released. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and .