Master Public Review: Here's what audience has to say about Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Finally, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is out for the audience and is getting good response on social media. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay's 64th project features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead role. After creating a lot of chaos to grab their tickets yesterday, Vijay fans are finally happy and are enjoying the film in cinema halls with 100 per cent occupancy. Master, the college drama has opened to fantastic reviews on Twitter.

The first half of the film is said to terrific while the second half keeps the audience hooked to the screen throughout. Calling Vijay the beast, the audience has already declared Master as 'Monster blockbuster'. Vijay plays the role of John Durairaj aka JD, a college professor while Sethupathi plays gangster Bhavani. The two talented actors of Kollywood industry have managed to live up to all the expectations and hype that had been going on for a year almost.

One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film writes, "The terrific terrific first half of #Master . Vijay is at his best with the beast VJS. Complete package for a mass film so far, and too good. If this momentum is kept, we have a MONSTER BLOCKBUSTER on cards. #MasterFilm."

Check out Master movie review below:

Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master also features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, VJ Ramya, Azhagam Perumal, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar Sanjeev and Srinath in key roles. The music of the film is given by Anirudh Ravichander, while the camera is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.

