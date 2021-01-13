Master Public Review: Here's what audience has to say about Thalapathy Vijay starrer
Finally, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is out for the audience and is getting good response on social media. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay's 64th project features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan playing the female lead role. After creating a lot of chaos to grab their tickets yesterday, Vijay fans are finally happy and are enjoying the film in cinema halls with 100 per cent occupancy. Master, the college drama has opened to fantastic reviews on Twitter.
The first half of the film is said to terrific while the second half keeps the audience hooked to the screen throughout. Calling Vijay the beast, the audience has already declared Master as 'Monster blockbuster'. Vijay plays the role of John Durairaj aka JD, a college professor while Sethupathi plays gangster Bhavani. The two talented actors of Kollywood industry have managed to live up to all the expectations and hype that had been going on for a year almost.
One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film writes, "The terrific terrific first half of #Master . Vijay is at his best with the beast VJS. Complete package for a mass film so far, and too good. If this momentum is kept, we have a MONSTER BLOCKBUSTER on cards. #MasterFilm."
Check out Master movie review below:
The terrific terrific first half of #Master . Vijay is at his best with the beast VJS. Complete package for a mass film so far, and too good. If this momentum is kept, we have a MONSTER BLOCKBUSTER on cards. #MasterFilm #MasterFDFS
— Hisham (@hishh) January 12, 2021
Ajith - Suriya Movie Reference in #Master Movie ????
Wow.. Selfless is just a Word compare to Vijay Anna !!#MasterFDFS #MasterReview
— T F C (@TFC_Back) January 13, 2021
#MasterReview
One word : VOLUMINOUS #Master :(4.5/5)
A fierce gangster drama with an engrossing storyline & soupy morality.
Lots of action in 1st hlf, loved the Penultimate Climax
Both #VJ & #VJS are Non-cliched
An elemental Blockbuster movie#MasterFDFS
— Trendswood (@Trendswood1) January 13, 2021
Yet another promising role by @iam_arjundas . As usual, totally different from his previous role. Not easy to score while the biggies are sharing the frame. But he did it in many occasions with ease ! #MasterFDFS
— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 13, 2021
Master....
First half---
Second half--- ok
BGM - semmmaaa
Vj as usual therific...
VJS - the show stealer....villanism at its peak....#Lokesh direction and story is good@actorvijay @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial#MasterFDFS pic.twitter.com/wQM3UYYf4V
— SACHINator (@SACHINnator) January 12, 2021
Thala Reference seriously this will make Fans together hatsoff "@actorvijay " Anna
தரமான சம்பவம் #MasterFDFS
— Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) January 13, 2021
#MasterFDFS After long gap theatre are in festival mode vijay opening scene superb pic.twitter.com/6zjAFGO9WL
— Gobinath gops (@Gopsfreaky) January 13, 2021
This is the scene where everyone will run out of theater along with #Vijay Annan such an inspiration to youth and aunties uncle's also #MasterFDFS #MasterFilm pic.twitter.com/dEAZVl74O0
— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashatnh) January 13, 2021
First Half : #Thalapathy Vera level
Second half : Very Disappointed. Poor screenplay, Dialogue edits worst
Second half Than movie yah Spoil paniruchu @Dir_Lokesh Sir Padame kidaiyathu idhu #Master
— Aishwarya shivam (@Vj_Aishwarya) January 13, 2021
Sema pakka solid entertainment aftr long time...Festivel confirm at theatres.... BLOCKBUSTER MASTER Ne sema ya @Dir_Lokesh #MasterFDFS #MasterPongal #Thalapathy
— Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) January 13, 2021
Done With #Master ! Absolute Entertainer with Many Mass Moments for Thalapathy. VJS role was Stunned throughout the Movie. His counters & Mannerism workedout well. Climax sequence is the biggest highlight. Sureshot BLOCKBUSTER. #Master #MasterFDFS
— Kettavan Memes (@Kettavan__Memes) January 13, 2021
#Master #MasterFilm #MasterPongal #MasterFDFS pic.twitter.com/7hUVK2gyIA
— C.DUSANTHAN (@dusanthanroxz) January 13, 2021
Produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master also features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, VJ Ramya, Azhagam Perumal, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar Sanjeev and Srinath in key roles. The music of the film is given by Anirudh Ravichander, while the camera is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.
