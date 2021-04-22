Master’s cowriter Rathna Kumar shares throwback PHOTOS of his birthday celebration with Thalapathy Vijay

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi is the main antagonist and Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady.

At a time when we are waiting for the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film to come up with more updates about the film, an unexpected visual treat has come up to the fans of Vijay. Master’s cowriter Rathna Kumar took to his Twitter space earlier today and shared some throwback photos of his birthday celebration from the sets of Master. Sharing the photos, he stated that it was the best birthday by far and he would never forget the day.

In the photos, Thalapathy Vijau can be seen sharing a piece of cake with Rathna Kumar as he cut it and rang in his birthday. Rathna also thanked director Lokesh Kanagaraj for making it happen. Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has Thalapathy Vijay As the lead actor while Vijay Sethupathi was seen as the main antagonist and Malavika Mohanan was the leading lady. Master had music by Anirudh Ravichander and it is one of the most popular films in the recent past.

Cake வெட்டுவதை கடா வெட்டுவது போல் நினைத்து வெட்டும் முன் கும்பிட்ட தருணம். . First time in my life my Birthday was made Memorable. Thank you @actorvijay sir , Nanban @Dir_Lokesh & @Jagadishbliss bro for the sweet memories. #Master#100DaysOfBBMaster #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/X21ZltCFfD — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace and it has been learnt by our team that Vijay will wrap up his portions on April 26. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. After finishing the schedule in Georgia, the makers are expected to start the next schedule in Chennai.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×