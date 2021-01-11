Master’s new promo promises intense and nail biting action sequence in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial
As promised, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master have been sharing new promos every evening and today’s promo is the seventh one in the streak. Other than a couple of promos from songs in the film, a maximum of the promos showed action glimpses of action sequences. Today’s promo too showed Thalapathy Vijay’s ruthless action avatar. He was seen delivering some power packed punches. He was seen hitting people aggressively.
Meanwhile, today, the makers also published a poster as a special surprise to the fans and movie buffs, where Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were seen having an intense fight. The poster showed Vijay having an upper hand, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen screaming in pain and determination. As soon as it was revealed, people shared it across all social media platforms, and in a jiffy, it went viral. The film is all set to hit the big screens on January 13 as a Pongal special.
Staring Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethypathi as the main antagonist, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gauri Kishan among the others in key roles. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators. While it was speculated that Master will get a direct release on OTT platforms, this news about theatrical release came as an exciting one.