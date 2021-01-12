Master’s new promo REVEALS the film has a huge relevance with Vijay and Trisha’s iconic film Ghilli

The new promo of Thalapathy Vijay's Master shows a glimpse of an action sequence that starts with the Kabadi game with the background music of Ghilli.

In the latest promo of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master, it has been revealed that the film has a huge relevance with the iconic sports drama of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Ghilli. In the promo, Vijay can be seen playing the Kabadi game with the background of Ghilli. The promo shows Arjun Das teasing Vijay asking even if he knows the rules of the game, and telling him that it was not like cricket.

Vijay, on the other hand, can be seen getting ready to play the game with the same background music. Well, it goes without saying that the new promo has made the fans go gaga. This comes as the eighth promo after the makers announced that a new promo will be revealed every day until the release of the film. Master is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow as a Pongal special.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing as the leading lady. Arjun Das, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Gauri Kishan will be seen in some crucial roles. Master was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen as per the plan owing to the lockdown for COVID-19. Master will lock horns with Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran, which is releasing on January 14.

