Master’s producer XB Film Creators to bankroll Vijay’s Thalapathy 66?

Thalapathy Vijay's next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 will be bankrolled by Master producer XB Film Creators.

While Vijay is still awaiting his next film Master to be released, reports of his next three films have already been making the rounds. While it was reported sometimes back that Vijay will be joining hands with AR Murugadoss for his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, new reports have now emerged stating that his next film after Thalapathy 65 will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators, who have bankrolled his upcoming film Master. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, there are no further reports about the film’s cast and crew.

According to Galatta Media, the actor will be collaborating with Sri Thenandal Films for Thalapathy 67. It was also reported earlier that Vijay will be paid a remuneration of Rs 100 crore for his next project with Sun Pictures. If this report turns out to be true, he will be the highest-paid actor in Kollywood as Rajinikanth reportedly received Rs 80 crore for Annaatthe. This film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Some reports also suggest that this film with Murugadoss will be a sequel to the duo’s blockbuster film Thuppakki.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s upcoming film Master is expected to hit the big screens in October. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi for the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a prominent role. Vijay was last seen in Atlee Kumar directorial Bigil, in which he played dual roles.

Credits :Galatta Media

