Master star Andrea Jeremiah REVEALS she has become a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay

Andrea Jeremiah, who will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, opened up that she has become a great fan of Vijay.

Andrea Jeremiah, who started her career in the entertainment industry as a singer, starred in many movies including Pachaikili Muthucharam, Taramani and her role in Vada Chennai was critically acclaimed. She will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Vijay as the lead actor. Malavika Mohanan will be seen romancing Vijay on screen. While there are no official reports, it is expected that Andrea is expected to be seen paired with Vijay Sethupathi.

According to The Times Of India, Andrea said during an interview that she herself has become a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of the film. Master was supposed to be released on April 8. However, due to the lockdown for COVID 19, the film’s release date was postponed. After the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to resume with the post-production works, the makers of Master have started the editing work of the film.

It is expected that the film’s makers will announce the release date and reveal the teaser soon. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is to be noted that Andrea’s role or look for the film has not yet been revealed by the makers. The film also has Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Kaithi actor Arjun Das. Since the film has an ensemble of the power-packed cast list, expectation on Master is sky-high.

