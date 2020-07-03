  1. Home
Master star Malavika Mohanan calls video sharing app TikTok cringe worthy

Many TikTok users were left shocked after the ban as the app provided as a huge platform for many to showcase their talents. Several celebrities commented on the ban and they supported the move of the union government.
After the Indo-China border tension following the Galway valley clashes, the Union Government had recently banned 59 Chinese apps, including the popular video sharing app like TikTok. While ordering a ban on these apps, the Indian government stated that the apps invaded the privacy of Indians. Many TikTok users were left shocked after the ban as the app provided as a huge platform for many to showcase their talents. Several celebrities commented on the ban and they supported the move of the union government.

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta, stated while replying to a Tweet that the app was cringe worthy. When a netizen posted a Tweet, "Where are all the tiktokers going to go now?” Malavika Mohanan replied to the Tweet stating that they might migrate to something less cringe. She wrote, “Hopefully to a lesser cringe app.” This Tweet of the actor was slammed by several users. Many criticized the actor’s words by replying to the Tweet.

Check out here Tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Popular actor Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as yet another female lead. The makers wrapped up the film’s shooting before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. The film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 8. However, it did not happen due to the ongoing crisis. It is expected that the makers will come up with the revised release date soon.

