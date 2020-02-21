Master star Malavika Mohanan to pair up with Karthi next? Find out

Malavika Mohanan, who is currently busy with the shooting of Vijay starrer Master, might be seen joining hands with Kaithi actor Karthi for her next film.

Malavika Mohanan is surely on a roll. After being paired opposite Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, speculations are rife that the talented actress will romance Karthi next. It is being reported that Karthi, who’s currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, might join hands with PS Mithran of Irumbi Thirai fame for his next and it is being said that Malavika Mohanan is being considered for the leading lady role of this highly anticipated venture.

PS Mithran, who has also directed Hero with Sivakarthikeyan, is known for his films that revolve around crimes involving technology. This upcoming film too is said to be on the same lines. It is being speculated that the heroine’s role is quite meaty and Malavika Mohanan might be a good fit considering that she’s quite the powerhouse performer. This untitled venture is said to be produced by Prince Pictures, who earlier bankrolled Dev starring Karthi and directed by Rajath Ravishankar.

Kollywood circles are abuzz that an official announcement would come by soon and that shooting would start from March. While Malavika initially had a slow start, Petta starring Superstar Rajinikanth changed her fortunes overnight and ever since, there has been no looking back. She also featured in the highly acclaimed Beyond the Clouds, directed by none other than cinematic genius Majid Majidi, which happened to be the launch vehicle of Ishaan Khatter, half-sibling.

Credits :The Times Of India

Read More