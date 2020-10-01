Master star Malavika Mohanan’s mesmerising silhouette lights up the internet; See post

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen with Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Petta, will be next seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Malavika Mohanan, who has been sharing her beautiful photos with picturesque backgrounds has made the headlines yet again, by sharing a silhouette of herself on Instagram. With her photos with friends, and her photos where she can be seen indulging with nature, Malavika has been treating her followers with beautiful photos of herself. Sharing the photo, Malavika Mohanan expressed how much she loves the purple sky.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress made her Kollywood debut by playing a critical role in Petta along with Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha in key roles. Petta turned out to be the highest grosser, and it gave her the fitting attention that she deserves.

See her post here:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni follows THIS skincare routine in the morning; Take a look

Her second film too turned out to be a big-ticket one. Malavika will be next seen playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by Xavier Britto’s home banner XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released during this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal. It is also anticipated that she will be sharing the screen space with Dhanush next as she hinted at a possible collaboration while wishing Dhanush on his birthday.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×