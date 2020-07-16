  1. Home
Master star Malavika Mohanan’s PHOTO with her new furry friend is ‘pawsome’

Sharing some photos, she wrote how adorable the puppy is and how she enjoyed spending time with the new one in her friends group.
Well, it looks like celebrities are on a spree of sharing photos with their furry friends. It has only been a while since Vijay Deverakonda shared photos with his new Siberian Husky, and introduced him to his fans. Now, Malavika Mohanan took to her Instagram space and shared photos with her friend’s puppy. Sharing some photos, she wrote how adorable the puppy is and how she enjoyed spending time with the new one in her friends group.

She wrote on Instagram, “When you’re trying to get a good picture with a hyper-active puppy whose only interest at that point is to chew on your hair. New puppy in the friend group! Welcome”. This post caught the attention of her fans and they all marvelled at how great she looks in the photos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika was last seen playing a major role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. Her role for the Karthik Subbaraj directorial was critically lauded.

She will be next seen playing female lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal. The film’s release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

