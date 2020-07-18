  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Master star Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold as she shares her no makeup look; See PHOTO

In the photo, Malavika can be seen enjoying a book and she was seen in a casual kurta and mildly ripped denim pants.
1520 reads Mumbai
Master star Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold as she shares her no makeup look; See PHOTOMaster star Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold as she shares her no makeup look; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While celebrities are sharing their workout and cooking time amid the lockdown for pandemic, Malavika Mohanan’s social media posts are full of soul-filling photos. Last time, she took over the internet with the photo with her new furry friend. Now, she shared a photo sans makeup. In the photo, Malavika can be seen enjoying a book and she was seen in a casual kurta and mildly ripped denim pants.

Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Internal mood: lady in that painting behind me”. In the photo, one cannot help but notice how simple and artistic her room looks. This post caught the attention of her fans and they all marveled at how great she looks in the photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen playing a critical role in Petta along with Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also had Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha in key roles.

See her Instagram post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Internal mood: lady in that painting behind me

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_) on

She will be next seen playing the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal. The film’s release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement