Master star Malavika Mohanan is a sight to behold as she shares her no makeup look; See PHOTO

While celebrities are sharing their workout and cooking time amid the lockdown for pandemic, Malavika Mohanan’s social media posts are full of soul-filling photos. Last time, she took over the internet with the photo with her new furry friend. Now, she shared a photo sans makeup. In the photo, Malavika can be seen enjoying a book and she was seen in a casual kurta and mildly ripped denim pants.

Sharing the photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Internal mood: lady in that painting behind me”. In the photo, one cannot help but notice how simple and artistic her room looks. This post caught the attention of her fans and they all marveled at how great she looks in the photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen playing a critical role in Petta along with Superstar Rajinikanth. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also had Trisha, Simran, Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha in key roles.

She will be next seen playing the female lead in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles. Produced by XB Film Creators, the makers recently announced that the film will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal. The film’s release got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

