Master Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay starrer video sets an INSANE record in just 16 hours of its release

It is going to be an epic showdown between Thalapthy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master.
492 reads
The much-awaited teaser of Master starring Thalapathy Vijay was released on Saturday and it took social media by storm. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the teaser has set high expectations among the moviegoers. From action scenes, Vijay's stylish look to his dance moves, everything about the teaser looks appealing and promises a perfect entertainer. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The teaser is the talk of the town and the film has already set a record. Within 16 hours of its release, Master teaser has become the most liked video on YouTube. The production house took to Twitter and shared, "16hrs 16M+ Views and 1.6M+ Likes ...Master Teaser Becomes Most Liked Teaser in India." 

Master is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the film's music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan is on camera and Philomin Raj is the editor. Now that the teaser of the film is out, fans can't keep to know what's next in stores for them. Definitely, Master teaser has managed to create the magic and it was clearly, worth the wait. It is going to be an epic showdown between Vijay and Sethupathi. 

Check it out below:

Earlier, revealing about his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi in an interview to TOI said, "Everyone has an ugly face them. I am not sure if there is a way to get rid of the face for anyone. But when one acts as a villain, there is a way of bringing that ugly face out. I play a ruthless gangster, and I thoroughly enjoyed it." 

Credits :Twitter

