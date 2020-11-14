Master Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi lock horns in an intense action drama

The official teaser of Master features lead star Thalapathy Vijay in an action packed role. Check it out

The makers of the highly anticipated drama called Master finally unveiled the much awaited teaser of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The official teaser of Master features lead star Thalapathy Vijay in an action packed role. As per the teaser Thalapathy Vijay essays the role of a troublemaker who is a professor, often misunderstood as a student. But, the misunderstanding is quickly cleared up as the lead actor takes on the bad guys in the story. The film features makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. But, the Super Deluxe star is not your usual negative actor. Instead, Vijay Sethupathi essays a villain who is portrayed as a force to reckon with.

The much awaited teaser of Master features ample dose of action and surely proves to be a full on mass entertainer. The fans and followers of the popular actor Thalapathy Vijay expect nothing less than a blockbuster drama from him. The teaser sees how the lead character essayed by Thalapathy Vijay is battling it out with the bad men with jaw dropping action sequences even if it takes place in a running metro. The fans and film audiences have waited long enough for the teaser of Master.

Check out the teaser of Master

The fans also took to their social media handles requesting for an update on the highly anticipated film. The official teaser of the southern drama Master features Vijay Sethupathi in a robust and rugged look. This character does not shy away from putting up a fight.

