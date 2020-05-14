Master: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer's release date postponed? Find Out

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master's release date has been reportedly postponed by the makers until an auspicious date. Read on for further details.

If there is one movie that has been making the most number of headlines of late, it is definitely Master. The action thriller has been the talk of the town ever since its inception for reasons that are quite obvious. However, the production process of Master has also been stalled just like many other movies because of the lockdown imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, as per the latest reports, the post-production work of this movie has begun.

This has been done as per the directives of the Government of Tamil Nadu under which the post-production activities of a few movies have been allowed. However, the latest buzz is that Master’s release date has been postponed now. Earlier, the action thriller was supposed to be released in Summer 2020. However, the makers have reportedly decided to release it in and around the time of Diwali this year keeping in mind the current situation prevailing in the country because of COVID-19.

Talking about Master, it features Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Ramya Subramanian, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The action drama has been produced by Xavier Britto and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music for Master has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vijay’s first look from the movie has already been unveiled on social media much to the excitement of the fans. The South superstar will be reportedly seen portraying the role of a professor in the much-anticipated movie.

Check out the first look of Master below:

