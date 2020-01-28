Master: Thalapathy Vijay to battle it out with Vijay Sethupathi at Neyveli coal mine?

The news reports suggest that the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay and the villain of the film, makkal selvan, Vijay Sethupathi will be shooting action and fight sequences in the coal mine of Neyveli.

The highly anticipated film Master from the south film industry starring Thalapathy Vijay released its third look recently and the fans could not stop gushing about the two actors, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, featuring in the poster. Now, the latest news reports suggest that the makers of the film Master will be filing the fight scenes between the two stars in Neyveli coal mine. The news reports suggest that the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay and the villain of the film, makkal selvan, Vijay Sethupathi will be shooting for some action and fight sequences in the coal mine of Neyveli in the coming month of February.

If the reports are to be believed then the fans and film audience have a lot of look forward to in the upcoming film Master. The south drama which features Thalapathy Vijay in a unique role, is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The south director is known for his super hit film Kaithi. This film saw talented actor Karthi in the lead. The film proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. The fans and film audience have a lot of expectations from the film Master, as two very talented and powerful actors like Thalapathy Vijay and Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi are in the film.

The third look poster of the upcoming film Master has already got the fans and audience members very excited about the project. The south flick is backed by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film creators. The music direction for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is done by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

