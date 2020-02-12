Master: Thalapathy Vijay croons the song Oru Kutti Kathai; Anirudh Ravichander shares a sweet picture

Thalapathy Vijay has crooned a song called Oru Kutti Kathai for the film Master. The new song will be released on 14th February, at 5 PM.

The upcoming film Master, is one of the most highly anticipated film from the south film industry. The latest news update in that the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay has crooned a song called Oru Kutti Kathai. The new song will be released on 14th February, at 5 PM. The south megastar Thalapathy Vijay is all smiles in a sweet picture shared by music director of the Anirudh Ravichander. The duo is seen in a happy mood as they clicked the picture. The south flick, which is expected to be a wholesome entertainer will also feature makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi.

The southern drama, is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director of the much-awaited film Master, is known for his recent super hit film titled Kaithi. The south film, had actor Karthi in the lead. The film got a lot of appreciation to the lead star and the director Kanagaraj. Now, the fans and film audience are eagerly looking forward to hear the new single, called Oru Kutti Kathai which is sung by the super star Thalapathy Vijay himself. The film Master, will also star Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. The first look poster of the film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead was intriguing and overall the film looks very promising.

The second poster featured, the lead actor and Vijay Sethupathi in an intense and aggressive look as they face each other in a dark and intriguing poster. The fans are very curious about the film and want to see it on the big screen.

