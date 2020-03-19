Master: Is THIS Thalapathy Vijay’s name in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial?

A photo has surfaced online claiming to be Vijay's ID card from his next film Master. In the ID card, the name John Durairaj can be seen under Vijay's passport size photo.

While fans of Vijay are waiting to watch the next film Master of the Kollywood megastar, a new report has surfaced online, stating that Vijay’s name in the film will be John Durairaj. A photo of Vijay’s ID card from the film has been making rounds on social media, in which a passport size photo of Vijay along with his designation and his name as John Durairaj can be seen. It is to be noted that initial reports speculated that the film will be named JD, which is the short form of Vijay’s character name in the film.

While the songs of the film have revealed that Vijay will be called Vaathi, this news about his official name comes as an interesting one. Well, he can’t help but wait for the film to be released to know the actual name of Vijay in Master. Meanwhile, it was reported that the makers of the film are planning to stick on the original release date - first week of April, even though many Kollywood and other language films’ release dates have been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

This news about the film’s release date came as an exciting news to the fans of Vijay and movie buffs. Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in a key role in Master. The makers recently launched the film’s audio tracks in a grand event. Anirudh Ravichandar has composed music for Master.

