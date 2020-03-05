Master: Thalapathy Vijay starrer director Lokesh Kanagaraj shares an emotional note as they wrap up the shoot

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master has been the talk of the town since its inception. Now, after working non-stop for 129 days, finally, the makers have wrapped up the shoot. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared an emotional note alongside a group picture from the last day of the shoot.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film also starring Vijay Sethupathi as a villain has set high expectations among the audience since day one of its announcement. Form the first look poster to on set pictures and what not, Master is grabbing a lot of attention. Well, now after working for 129 days without any break, the makers of the team have finally wrapped the shoot. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared an emotional note alongside a group picture from the last day of the shoot.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter announced about the film's wrap up. He tweeted: "#Master It’s a WRAP129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heart. Thank you @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys". The major part of the film's shoot has been done in Delhi, Shimoga, Neyveli and Chennai.

Check out Lokesh Kanagaraj's picture below:

#Master It’s a WRAP129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heartThankyou @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys pic.twitter.com/3Qxpv8Weyq — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 2, 2020

Said to be a gangster drama, Master will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist while Malavika Mohanan will be seen in an important role as the female lead. The film will be bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators. Master will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

