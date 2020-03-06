Master: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to host its audio launch on THIS date? Find Out

The latest update about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is that the film's audio launch will be held on March 15.

The south film, Master just wrapped up the shoot of the film. The film will feature south star Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. The south actor Vijay Sethupathi who featured in films like Super Deluxe and Sanga Thamizhan will be playing the negative role in the south drama. The much-awaited film Master is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director is known for his super hit film titled Kaithi, with actor Karthi in the lead. The latest update about the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is that the film's audio launch will be held on March 15. The fans are eagerly waiting for the audio launch of the film Master.

The film's first look has already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience. The lead actor Thalapathy Vijay also clicked a selfie with all the fans who had gathered around the sets of the film. The picture went viral on social media platforms. The film was also shot in New Delhi. The first look of the lead actor was unveiled by the makers and it became an instant hit among the fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay.

Another picture from the sets of the film Master had gone viral. This picture had the makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi kissing the lead star. The fans shared the picture on their social media handle, and the picture went viral instantly. The fans have a lot of expectations from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The song Kutti Story became a super hit number. The fans and music lovers gave the song a thundering response.

