Master: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to now release in the month of June? Find Out

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry Master will see Thalapathy Vijay as the lead. The south flick was due to hit the big screen in the month of April. But, due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, the makers of Master are planning to postpone the release of the film to the month of June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech announced a 21 days lockdown amid the global Coronavirus scare. As per media reports, the theatres in India will remain shut till April 15.

There is no official announcement made yet by the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer about the film's new release date. Media reports also state that the film could release in the month of May as well. But, the fans are now waiting for an official update on the film Master. This film brings together two very noted actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. While the Bigil star is playing the lead role, the Super Deluxe actor will be playing the villain.

The makers of the film had released a poster of the two actors in their Master look. The poster features the two actors in an intense and intriguing look. The fans are eager to see the Vikram Vedha actor share screen space with the Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay. The lead actor had also taken a selfie with his fans while he was shooting for the film. The fans who were present on the location cheered for the star. The south film Master is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

