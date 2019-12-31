Master: Thalapathy Vijay's look from the Lokesh Kanagaraj film has Twitterati going gaga over it; Check it out

Many users on Twitter commented about how intriguing and intense the first poster of Master looks. The first look features Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in an edgy and sharp look.

The social media users in a way set off a frenzy when the title and the first look of the much awaited Thalapathy 64 was out. The lead actor of the film Master, Thalapathy Vijay shared the highly talked about poster and titled of the film on his Twitter account, and in no time, the Twitterati began commenting and sharing the film's first poster. The south flick Master is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have Thalapathy Vijay and makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles.

The fans and film audience have been eagerly waiting for the film's title and its first look poster and now finally the wait is over. Many users on Twitter commented about how intriguing and intense the first poster of Master looks. The first look features Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in an edgy and sharp look with a lot of blur in the background. The fans just cannot stop gushing about the first look of the leading star of the film titled Master. Thalapathy Vijay's look is generating a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience about the film.

The Twitterati is dropping messages about the lead actor's look and how they are very eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the silver screen. The film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das in crucial roles. The Lokesh Kanagaraj film is slated for a release in summer 2020.

