Master: TN BJP protests on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Post Income Tax raid, Bigil actor Vijay has resumed the shooting of his upcoming film, Master. However, things have only turned worse.

Thalapathy Vijay, who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Master hit the headlines on Wednesday after Income Tax department escorted the actor to Chennai. The actor was asked to accompany the IT officials from the sets of the film in Neyveli. Well, the Bigil actor has resumed the shooting of Master. However, things have only turned worse. TN BJP is currently protesting on the sets of Master. The management of NLC India Ltd., a public sector undertaking, in Cuddalore district permitted the shooting of Vijay’s latest flick. However, this has not gone well as NLC has issued permission to shoot in places where only trained professionals are allowed.

According to media reports, a team of around 200 people including artistes and technicians are shooting in the mining area of the company. “The mining area is huge, around 100 acres, and a portion of it was earmarked to shoot scenes for Vijay’s film. Yes, ₹25,000 a day is pittance for the high-budget film...we are in the process of revising the norms now. The management is considering the enhancement of fee up to ₹1 lakh a day for commercial film shooting,” an NLCIL official said to The Hindu. The same report suggests that employees of NLCIL, in two shifts were asked to supervise the shooting.

BJP protest against actor Vijay's '#Master' movie shoot at NLC pic.twitter.com/UU6Zi2nJZc — Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) February 7, 2020

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Lintu Rony in pivotal roles

