Master: Tracklist of Vijay and Malavika Mohanan starrer leaked online; DEETS inside

Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan starrer Master's tracklist has been leaked online on social media as per the latest reports. Read on to know more.

If there is one movie which has been making the most number of headlines off late, it is definitely the Vijay starrer Master. The much – awaited movie is currently being filmed in different parts of Chennai as of now. Moreover, the makers have dropped the third look poster of the action thriller which has further piqued the interest of the audiences. However, there’s a bad news for all the South movie buffs as well as the cast and crew of Master.

If media reports are to be believed, the entire tracklist of the movie along with details about the songs and their singers has now been leaked online on social media. What reports suggest is that this particular list is completely authentic and is, in fact, from the movie itself. Now, only time will tell whether this list turns out to be the real one or not! On a positive note, the fans are very much excited about the movie’s release.

Talking about Master, it features Vijay as the male lead while popular actor Vijay Sethupathi portrays the role of the villain. Apart from them, it also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Srinath and others in significant roles. Master has been produced by Xavier Britto and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. There were rumours about Master being a remake of the Korean movie Silenced but this was later denied by director Lokesh. The much talked about movie is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020.

