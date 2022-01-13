Master turns 1: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi's face-off scene in this BTS video shows their strong bond

Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating the first anniversary of his 2021 venture Master. The actor shared a throwback video from film sets on his Instagram account. In the video, Vijay Sethupathi is seen having a blast with the cast and crew of the action thriller. He also shares a great rapport with co-star Thalapathy Vijay. These two stars are seen making most of their time on the sets.

As the film turns 1, it will be interesting to know that the shooting for the project started in October 2019. The entire shoot was completed in 129 days across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka.

Check out the post below:

He is even credited with writing the screenplay for the project. The film was made under Xavier Britto’s maiden production house XB Film Creators. The cast of Master also included Malavika Mohanan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and Gouri G. Kishan.

Master narrates the tale of an alcoholic professor played by Thalapathy Vijay, who takes up a teaching job in a juvenile home. Soon he enters into a clash with a dangerous gangster played by Vijay Sethupathi.