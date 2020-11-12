Master Update: Vijay starrer makers to finally break the anticipation & unveil a surprise today at 6 PM

The new update about Vijay's upcoming film has already taken social media by storm as #MasterUpdate trends on Twitter.

Thalapathy Vijay's fans are going gaga as director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the much-awaited update about their upcoming film, Master. The director of the upcoming film took to Twitter and revealed that makers are set to release something special today at 6 PM. The tweet read, "Finally! The MASTER arrives." Netizens are certain that first teaser will be released on the occasion of Diwali. However, only time will tell what's in stores for the audience. The new update about the film has already taken social media by storm as #MasterUpdate trends on Twitter.

While Vijay plays the lead role, Malavika Mohanan will be seen playing the leading lady. Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das will be seen in key roles. Vijay Sethupathi, for the first time, will be seen playing a dark character as the main antagonist. Touted to be a college drama, Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film which is bankrolled by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators. Meanwhile, Twitter is filled with messages from fans who are anticipating Master teaser today.

Finally! The MASTER arrives pic.twitter.com/5VpMBayzhv — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay recently hit the headlines after his father SA Chandrasekhar announced to media that he has registered his son's fan club as a political party in the Election Commission. However, Vijay rubbished the news and stated that he has no connection with the party that his father had announced directly or indirectly. He also urged his fans not to join the party.

