Master to Vakeel Saab: 2021's most tweeted South movies; Mahesh Babu's tweet becomes most quoted tweet

Twitter has released its annual data about the top most tweeted movies, the most quoted tweet in the entertainment industry this year. Thalapathy Vijay's update on his upcoming movie Beast has become the most retweeted tweet in the entertainment industry. It has got over 139,400 retweets to date and has ranked on top with more than 341,500 likes.

On the other hand, Vijay's Master becomes the most tweeted hashtag of 2021 for an Indian film. Also, South movies like Master, Valimai, Beast, Jai Bhim and Vakeel Saab have ranked into top 5 most tweeted South movies in 2021.

most Liked and Retweeted in entertainment, 2021https://t.co/D2dgUIZYCc — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Superstar Mahesh Babu's update on resuming shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the most quoted tweet of the year.

The official release from Twitter India reads: “In 2021, entertainment enthusiasts waited eagerly for theatre releases as strong titles including #Master and #VakeelSaab were scheduled to hit the market. In fact, fans of Tamil and Telugu films dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter this year, as they have over the last two years. It is little surprise then that the service launched a dedicated emoji for #TamilSpaces to acknowledge these voices. Here’s a look at what kept India entertained and connected, #OnlyOnTwitter.”

Also Read: RRR Trailer: High octane scenes, VFX to emotions & drama; Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer looks larger than life