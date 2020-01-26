Master: Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's intensity and aggression against each other will set the screens on fire

In the third poster of Master, the lead star Thalapathy Vijay is seen in an aggressive mood as he is ready to take on the villain of the film, Vijay Sethupathi.

In the third poster of the highly anticipated south flick, Master, the lead star Thalapathy Vijay is seen in an aggressive mood as he is ready to take on the villain of the film, Vijay Sethupathi. Both the actors have an intense look on them which will make the fans even more curious about the south film. The film is helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his super hit film with south actor Karthi. The film Kaithi brought a lot of appreciation for the director. The south film Master was shot in New Delhi and also in Shimoga, Karnataka.

The latest poster of the film Master has generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audience. As per the latest reports on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, the film is slated to hit the big screen in the month of April. The film will see the lead star Thalapathy Vijay locking horns with the Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi. The latest poster of the film Master sees both the actors in an aggressive mood, while they go head to head against each other. The fans and followers of makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi are very excited about the film as it will showcase the Vikram Vedha actor in a negative role.

Check out the third look of the film Master:

The reports on the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial sees the Sanga Thamizhan actor in a never seen before avatar. The media reports also suggest that the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay who also featured in the mega blockbuster Bigil will be essaying the role of a professor in the much-awaited film.

Credits :Twitter

