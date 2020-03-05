Master: Vijay & Lokesh Kanagaraj praised by fans for planting saplings at Neyveli during the film's shoot

Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have been appreciated by fans for their initiative to plant saplings during Master's shoot in Neyveli. Read further for more details.

Superstar Vijay is busy with the progressions of his upcoming movie Master in which he has collaborated with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fans are expecting a lot from the action thriller after the success of his previous movie Bigil which was released last year. Master is being filmed in numerous parts of India including Chennai, Neyveli and the national capital, Delhi. In the midst of all this, a great gesture has been done on the part of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The actor-director duo has planted saplings during their shoot in Neyveli as an act of remembrance. Fans and well-wishers of Vijay have also been sharing pictures of the same on social media as a result of which netizens have praised them for this act. The tree saplings bear the name of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj and other members of the entire team of Master as shown in the pictures. They are being praised for inspiring the youth in the right way.

Check out the pictures below:

Grt #GoGreen gesture by #Master duo, #ThalapathyVijay & Dir_Lokesh Inspiring the youth in the right way They planted Tree Saplings recently at Neyveli pic.twitter.com/kTJ8afQ6KM — Kaushik LM (LMKMovieManiac) March 5, 2020

The shooting schedule of Master in Neyveli has already been wrapped up. However, the team had faced a lot of problems there including the time when Vijay was being called back to Chennai for interrogation by Income Tax officials. Nevertheless, everyone is waiting for the movie’s release now which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri G Kishan and others in the lead roles. It has been produced by Xavier Britto and is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020.

(ALSO READ: Master: Vijay Sethupathi's character is called James Durairaj in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer? Find Out)

Credits :Twitter

Read More