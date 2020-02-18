Master: Vijay Sethupathi gives a warm hug to Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of the film? Find Out

The Sanga Thamizhan lead actor fulfilled the Bigil actor's wish by giving him a warm hug. Both the south actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay were celebrating the birthday of the film's art director Satheesh Kumar on the sets of the film.

The south megastar Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The south actor who is fondly known as Makkal Selvan by his fans and followers will be seen essaying the villain in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The latest news reports about Master suggest that both the south actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay were celebrating the birthday of the film's art director Satheesh Kumar on the sets of the film. The Super Deluxe actor, who is known to shower his love on his fans and colleagues, gave a kiss to the art director.

Looking at this, the lead actor of the much-awaited film Master, Thalapathy Vijay asked the makkal selvan to give him a kiss as well. The Sanga Thamizhan lead actor fulfilled the Bigil actor's wish by giving him a warm hug and planting a kiss on his cheeks. The film's cast and crew reportedly started clapping and smiling at the incident. Previously, the music director of the film, Anirudh Ravichamder shared a sweet picture, where Thalapathy Vijay is seen hugging the music composer. The fans could not stop talking about the picture and flooded the social media with comments on how adorable the picture was.

The single from the highly anticipated film Master, is proving to be a chartbuster. The film was being shot in New Delhi, and now the crew is continuing with its next schedule. Recently, while shooting the lead actor Thalapathy Vijay climbed up on a bus and clicked a selfie with the thousands of fans that were present at the scene.

