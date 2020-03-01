Master: Vijay Sethupathi kisses Thalapathy Vijay as they wrap up the shoot in style; Photo goes viral

One can see, Vijay Sethupathi kisses Thalapathy Vijay as they wrap up the shoot in style. The entire team celebrated this epic moment on the sets of Master.

The production house tweeted, “Friends ah ninna powerful maapi #Thalapathy and #MakkalSelvan wrapping up the shoot in style. The countdown for celebration to kickstart. . . #MasterShootWrap.” The photo of the two talented Tamil actors has taken social media by storm. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has an ensemble of a star cast that includes Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and others. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Xavier Britto's XB Film creators.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s picture below:

Friends ah ninna powerful maapi #Thalapathy and #MakkalSelvan wrapping up the shoot in style.

The countdown for celebration to kickstart. . . #MasterShootWrap pic.twitter.com/ZZ6wGg46VP — XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, according to reports, the makers of Master are planning for a grand audio launch event. While all of the actor’s audio launches have happened in Chennai, this time, the makers have reportedly chosen Coimbatore as the location to launch the audio tracks of the most awaited film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

