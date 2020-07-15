Master: Vijay Sethupathi OPENS UP about his negative role in the film: I play a purely evil

Vijay Sethupathi recently made revelations about his negative role in Master and it is sure to leave you excited. In an interview with a Tamil magazine, Sethupathi spilled the beans about the same and called it an 'evil character'.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Master starring Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay in the lead roles is one of the much-anticipated Tamil films of 2020. The face-off poster of the two lead actors had already taken social media by storm and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Touted to be a gangster drama, Vijay Sethupathi plays never seen before a deadly character in the film. The actor recently made revelations about his negative role in Master and it is sure to leave you excited. In an interview with a Tamil magazine, Sethupathi spilled the beans about the same and called it an 'evil character'.

“I play a purely evil character in Master. There’s not even a grain of goodness in my character; it’s so evil. I really enjoyed playing it,” Vijay Sethupathi was quoted by HT as saying. Now this sounds interesting and we just can't wait to catch these two amazing actors sharing the screenspace for the first time in Master. This is not for the first time that Sethupathi is playing a grey role. He also managed to grab attention in films like Vikram Vedha and Rajinikanth's Petta.

Thalapathy Vijay is playing a professor in Master. Shot against a college backdrop, the upcoming film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in important roles.

The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander while Sooryan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj on the edit. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner. The major part of the film has been shot in Shivamogga, Karnataka and Chennai. The pre-production work has started after being delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

