Master: Vijay Sethupathi's character is called James Durairaj in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer? Find Out

The latest news update is that the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character is called James Durairaj. But, there is no confirmation yet about the character's name essayed by the Super Deluxe actor.

The highly anticipated film Master will see two of south film industry's stalwarts together in a film. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will see Vijay Sethupathi as the villain. The third look poster of the south flick Master, features Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi and Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in an aggressive mood. The latest poster of the film Master looks very promising. The latest news update is that the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character is called James Durairaj. There is no confirmation about the character's name essayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The south director is known for his hard-hitting film called Kaithi. The south flick featured south actor Karthi in the lead. The fans and film audience gave the film Master's latest poster a thundering response and are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the lead star of Master, Thalapathy Vijay will be essaying the role of a professor. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will see Vijay Sethupathi lock horns with Thalapathy Vijay.

The south drama titled Master is backed by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The south flick is expected to hit the big screen on April 9. Master is among the most awaited films of the year from the south film industry. The fans and film audience have a lot of expectations from the film as there are such noted actor shouldering the film.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to be roped in yet another Tollywood biggie? Find Out)

Read More