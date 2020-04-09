Master writer Rathna Kumar expresses disappointment over the delay in film's release; says survival first

Rathna Kumar who has worked on films like Aadai and Meyaadha Maan said that he has been reading many posts by fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay who are very saddened by the delay in the film Master's release.

The writer of the highly anticipated film from the south film industry Master shared a post on his Twitter account expressing his disappointment over the delay in the film's release. The film was expected to hit the theatres today (April 9). But the fans and film across were disappointed as the global outbreak of Coronavirus has derailed all the production work on films and the releases of the film have been impacted severely as the theatres are shut down. The country is under lockdown for 21 days, as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rathna Kumar who has worked on films like Aadai and Meyaadha Maan said that he has been reading many posts by fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay who are very saddened by the delay in the film Master's release.

The writer makes it a point to highlight that the film could have released today, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, it will not release. The fans have a lot of expectations from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. This film will also feature Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. Master will see Thalapathy Vijay locking horns with the Sanga Thamizhan star Vijay Sethupathi. Master writer Rathna Kumar further mentioned in his post that first, it was pollution, raids, protests and now the Coronavirus. But, Kumar is sure that everyone will come out stronger from this situation.

Check out the tweet by Rathna Kumar:

#Master would have released by now if #CoronaOutbreak didn't happen. Can see lot of sad tweets, As a fan it hurts big. Pollution, Protests, Raid & now this. Anyway we will have the last laugh

Survival First

Celebrations Later

Suddenly this selfie looks Nostalgic pic.twitter.com/bBRqjBRePI — Rathna kumar (MrRathna) April 8, 2020

Rathna Kumar also writes that they will have the last laugh but first survival is of prime importance. He also said that all the fans and film audiences can celebrate later, hinting at the release of the film. Rathna Kumar also shared a group selfie taken by the lead star of Master, during the audio launch of the film.

