Master: Writer Rathna Kumar reveals the film will have Thalapathy Vijay in an entirely new version

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's writer Rathna Kumar said that the film will have Vijay in a totally different version.

At a time when we are all waiting for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master to hit the big screens, the film’s writer Rathna Kumar opened up during an interview with Cinema Express that Vijay’s role in the film will be entirely different than all the other films that he has acted. He stated that Vijay will be celebrated but it will go hand in hand with the script. He added that the film will be enjoyed despite the unexpected delay.

“Master will be a celebration of Vijay sir, but the celebration will run parallel with the script. During the first two days of shooting, Vijay sir was not even given any dialogues. He simply had to be as the character and carry on with everyday activities like cooking, playing games, etc… In the film, Vijay’s attitude will be very close to how Vijay sir behaves as a person… You will see him carry a fresh attitude in Master”, he was quoted as saying by Cinema Express.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame, Master has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female leads. Along with Mahendran, Shantanu Bhagyaraj will also be seen playing a key role. The movie was supposed to be released in the second week of April. But the release has been delayed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government. Bankrolled by XB Movie creators, the film has background and audio tracks composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

