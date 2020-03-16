Master: Yuvan Shankar Raja and Santosh Narayanan have rendered their voices for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master will have Yuvan Shankar Raja and Santosh Narayanan rendering their voices for two songs.

The official tracklist of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was launched yesterday in a grand affair. Fans have been sharing their excitement on social media, following the speech of Kollywood megastars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The makers have released the official track list of the film, in which it can be seen that the film has songs, in which south’s popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and popular singer Santosh Narayanan have rendered their voices.

According to the official track list, Yuvan Shankar Raja has sung a song titled 'Antha Kanna Paathaka,' while Santhosh Narayanan has sung for 'Polakattum Para Para'. Now this news has increased the excitement further as it will be great to see Vijay in Yuvan’s voice after several years. The composer has sung a song for Vijay in the 2003 film, Puthiya Geethai. The official jukebox has already made it to the playlist of the fans of the megastars.

The film has an ensemble of stars in its cast list including Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the female leads, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gauri Kishan of 96 fame, and Arjun Das. The film;s shooting was wrapped up sometime back and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October this year. Before the official audio launch, the makers released three songs - Kutti Story, Vaathi Coming, Vaathi Raid.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

