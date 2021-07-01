MasterChef Tamil Promo: Vijay Sethupathi opts for a traditional look as he gears up to host the cooking show

The new promo of MasterChef Tamil features host Vijay Sethupathi winning hearts with his swag.

After the stupendous success of the six seasons of MasterChef Hindi, the popular cooking reality show is all set to make its debut in the Tamil language. Yes! The makers are all set to come up with MasterChef Tamil and the cooking reality show will be hosted by Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi. While his massive fan following is quite excited to watch him on the small screens, in order to add on to this excitement, the makers have released another promo of MasterChef Tamil.

The promo featured Vijay dressed in a traditional outfit as it gave a quick glimpse of MasterChef Tamil sets. In the promo, the Vikram Vedha actor was seen standing against the magnificent MasterChef emblem and gave the audience a sense of competition and talent the show is set to unearth along the journey. His swag has certainly added on to the excitement of the audience for MasterChef Tamil. The cooking reality show is set to go on air soon and will be aired on Sun TV.

Take a look at the new promo of MasterChef Tamil featuring Vijay Sethupathi:

Meanwhile, Vijay is also set to collaborate with for the first time in Sriram Raghavan directorial. Reportedly, Katrina and Vijay starrer is a 90-minute long film and maybe shot in a 30-day schedule. The media reports also suggested that Katrina has begun the reading sessions for the movie. “Katrina is now starting readings for the film and will be spending a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character,” a source was quoted saying.

Credits :Pinkvilla

