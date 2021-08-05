MasterChef Telugu Promo OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia stuns as she marks her TV debut as a host

The first promo for the reality show MasterChef Telugu, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia as the host is finally out. Tam makes her TV debut as a host with MasterChef Telugu and the first promo looks exciting. Sharing it on Instagram, Tam wrote, "There’s no sincere love than the love of food.” Bringing to you my love for food on television, for the first time ever, by hosting @masterchef_telugu_official."

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is hosting the Tamil version of the cooking reality show, MasterChef. The makers recently released a new promo and it also featured Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Extending her wishes to her counterpart, Tamannaah in the video says, “Nee Kalakku Baby” (go and rock it!). She also quoted Vijay Sethupathi’s popular line from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, "Are you, okay Baby?"

Check out the MasterChef Telugu promo below:

On the work front, Tamannaah is shooting her upcoming film, Maestro. Nithiin will be seen playing the role of Ayushmann Khurrana from the original version, Andhadhun. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte roles while Tamannaah will be seen playing 's character from the original.

Tamannaah Bhatia also has F3, Seetimaarr, Gurthunda Seethakalam and That Is Mahalakshmi.

