MasterTrailer trends as fans go berserk over speculations on Thalapathy Vijay starrer trailer release date

According to the ongoing buzz, the makers of Master are set to release the first trailer of the film on New Year's 2021.

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The makers of Lokesh Kanakaraj director dropped the teaser of the film on Deepavali as a treat to the audience. Now, according to the ongoing buzz, the makers of Master are set to release the first trailer of the film on New Year's 2021. Yes, and the film is slated to release during Pongal 2021. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Meanwhile, fans can't keep calm and have taken social media by storm with tag #MasterTrailer after reports of trailer releasing on the special occasion of Christmas or New Year 2021 surfaced.

Director Lokesh is expected to make an official word regarding the same soon. Vijay will be seen playing a professor named JD in the film while Vijay Sethupathi plays a villain in Master. The Master teaser also showed a glimpse of other actors like Malavika and Gowri Kishan. The clash between Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the film is going to be the highlight. Master, with a college backdrop, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Xavier Brutto’s XB Film Creators. Reportedly, Master will hit the screens in 1000+ theatres across Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Master Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi lock horns in an intense action drama

Meanwhile, check out tweets below:

Sethupathi, earlier during his recent media interaction, said the film is going to be a "Masterpiece". Revealing about his role, he said, "Everyone has dirt within them. I am not sure if there is a way to get rid of the dirt for everyone, by when one acts as a villain, there is a way of bringing that dirt out. I play a ruthless gangster, but I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×