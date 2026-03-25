Masthishka Maranam OTT Release: When and where to watch Rajisha Vijayan’s sci-fi comedy thriller online

Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories, starring Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role, was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. A month after its theatrical debut, the film is now set to arrive on OTT. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories

Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories is slated to release on the OTT platform Netflix. The film is scheduled to begin streaming from March 27, 2026. The official update about the movie’s OTT release was shared by the platform through its listing.

Here’s the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Masthishka Maranam

Masthishka Maranam: A Frankenbiting of Simon’s Memories is set in 2046 in Neo Kochi, where people can opt out of grief through a medical procedure. In this post–brain-rot setting, where ethics no longer earn social points or “credits,” personal memories are digitally extracted and circulated, allowing individuals to replay someone else’s most intimate moments.

Amidst this, a grieving father, Bimal, becomes entangled in a disturbing scandal after accessing an illicitly traded memory recording involving superstar Frida Soman. This incident evolves into a broader examination of voyeurism and technological excess.

With a cyberpunk tone, the film explores themes of socio-political voyeurism through a dark narrative. It offers a satirical take on contemporary society, blending elements of science fiction and crime thriller.

Cast and crew of Masthishka Maranam

Masthishka Maranam stars Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role, alongside actors such as Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Divya Prabha, Rahul Rajagopal, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Nandhu, Zhinz Shan, Ann Saleem, and others in key roles.

Directed by Krishand RK, the film is produced by Ajith Vinayaka under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. Arun Varghese composed the music and background score, while Prayag Mukundan handled the cinematography. The film received rave reviews from critics upon its release.

Rajisha Vijayan’s work front

Previously, Rajisha Vijayan was seen in Kalamkaval , starring Mammootty and Vinayakan. She played one of the female co-leads, and the psychological thriller turned out to be a box office hit.

Looking ahead, the actress has Sardar 2, starring Karthi, in her lineup.

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