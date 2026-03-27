Masthishka Maranam Review: Rajisha Vijayan is a powerhouse performer in this wild, inventive, offbeat sci-fi comedy

Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories, starring Rajisha Vijayan in the lead role, was released in theaters on February 27, 2026. A month after its theatrical debut, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

If you’re planning to stream the film on OTT this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review you need to check out.

The Plot:

Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories is set in a futuristic world. In the year 2040, Neo Kochi has become a place where everything is handled by AI and robotics. With every moment being monitored by drones, humans live very differently, with a new sense of normalcy defining their lives.

Amid these changing times, Bimal, a young man dealing with the loss of his daughter, tries to overcome his struggles by indulging in full-body sensory “experience” devices. These devices enable him to experience other people’s memories like a game and relive moments from their lives.

During one such experience, Bimal stumbles upon a memory featuring one of the few human superstars in the world, Frida Soman. However, what he witnesses is a gruesome crime she committed, unleashing a chain of chaos. What happens to Bimal and whether this affects Frida’s superstardom serves as the central plot of the story.

The Good:

Masthishka Maranam is definitely an offbeat film that stays away from traditional filmmaking, yet feels packaged as a commercial venture. From the outset, the film does not stray from the core idea envisioned by its makers.

Every moment of the film serves as a satire on the current social climate, critiquing relationships, moral policing, the economy, privacy, personal choices, and even annoying targeted ads. The characters in this new era are not wacky or exaggerated but feel relatable through their emotional struggles and sarcastic undertones.

The movie is not a superficial sci-fi that relies on flashy gimmicks to appear futuristic. Instead, it thoughtfully explores how current socio-cultural standards might evolve in the future, supported by sharp and observant writing.

Certain dialogues incorporate meta-comedy, especially by poking fun at a real-life popular actor’s infamous moment with the media.

On the technical front, the execution is impressive, with some moments delivering a trippy visual experience. The film features a range of engaging musical tracks and scores, while the production design, cinematography, and editing bring a refreshing feel unlike most films.

The Bad:

Despite its brilliance in storytelling and inventive execution, Masthishka Maranam does have its flaws. The film may feel challenging for viewers accustomed to traditional cinema, as some moments may seem bizarre or disproportionate.

While the satire is exceptional, it may not appeal to all cinephiles, especially those who find it difficult to grasp the nuances of such an offbeat genre. However, these are relatively minor drawbacks.

The Performance:

Without a doubt, the biggest strength of Masthishka Maranam is Rajisha Vijayan . She slips into the role of Frida Soman with remarkable ease and finesse. Even in morally grey moments, she makes the audience root for her. One particular monologue, where she pours her heart out, strikes a chord, especially in its critique of social media culture, hero worship, and the tendency to idolize and then tear down public figures.

Joining her as the co-lead is Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju , who effectively captures Bimal’s naïve and depressive state, creating a strong emotional connection with the audience. His comic timing and natural dialogue delivery add authenticity, even within a neo-noir sci-fi setting.

Additionally, All We Imagine As Light fame Divya Prabha and Vishnu Agasthya add flavor to the narrative with their humorous characters, while veterans like Jagadish, Nandhu, and Suresh Krishna are perfectly cast in their roles.

Watch the trailer of Masthishka Maranam

The Verdict:

Masthishka Maranam – A Frankenbiting of Simon's Memories is not meant for every kind of audience. However, if you enjoy a quirky sense of humor and love zany, sarcastic characters in an even wilder story, this film is definitely worth watching.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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