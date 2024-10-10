Mathu Vadalara 2 release: When and where to watch Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer crime comedy movie online

Mathu Vadalara 2 starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya was released in theaters back on September 13, 2024. Now, the movie is set to make its OTT debut after receiving generally decent reviews.

As per a recent tweet by Hello Mawa, the film is set to release online on October 11, 2024, at 12 am and will be available for streaming on Netflix. The movie headlined by Sri Simha Koduri and Satya also has an ensemble cast of actors like Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Faria Abdullah, Rohini, Ajay, and many more in key roles.

Check out the post on X for Mathu Vadalara 2:

The Telugu-language film is the sequel to the 2019 film called Mathu Vadalara, directed by Ritesh Rana. The first installment in the franchise featured the story of Babu and Yesu, two roommates and delivery agents who decide to make some money through illegal methods. However, things take a turn when they land in trouble which leads to a series of chaotic yet humorous instances.

With Sri Simha, Satya, and Vennela Kishore reprising their roles from the first film, Mathu Vadalara 2 follows the aftermath which took place after the same. The once-delivery agents have transitioned into becoming special agents. However, once again they are met with various troubles along the way which challenge their new responsibilities leading to several comical events.

While the first part of the franchise had received widespread acclaim with positive reviews, the sequel flick had received positive-to-mixed reviews from the critics.

Interestingly, prior to the film’s release in theaters, the movie was even promoted by Prabhas and Sri Simha’s uncle SS Rajamouli in special videos as well. Moreover, Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also went on to praise the movie after its release.

While the megastar revealed he thoroughly enjoyed the film, Mahesh Babu called the movie a “laugh riot.” The actor revealed that he and his family couldn’t control their laughter watching the movie and appreciated the entire cast and crew of the film.

