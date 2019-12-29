Mathu Vadalara: SS Rajamouli is all praise for his nephews Kaala Bhairava and Simha; says 'I'm really proud'

Mathu Vadalara stars Keeravani’s son Sri Simha in the lead role and his other son Kaala Bhairava as the music composer. The Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is super proud of his two nephews, Kaala Bhairava and Simha.

Debutant Ritesh Rana’s film Mathu Vadalara starring Simha, Satya and Naresh Agastya released on December 25. The much-talked-about film stars Keeravani’s son Sri Simha in the lead role and his other son Kaala Bhairava as the music composer. The Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is super proud of his two nephews, Kaala Bhairava and Simha. After watching the film, the RRR director took to Twitter and shared his review. The director is all praise for his nephews. He wrote, "Watched #MathuVadalara last night! A gripping suspense thriller with loads of fun... @RiteshRana is a talented new age director and has a bright future ahead. Maa pillalu gurinchi nenu elaa cheppukovaali... I am really proud of @simhakoduri2302 and @kaalabhairava7."

Mathu Vadalara has opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film is not only getting good reviews but is also minting good numbers at the box office. As the film is doing great, extra shows and screens have been added in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The suspense thriller has been winning accolades and it remains to see how the film fare in the coming days at the ticket windows. Meanwhile, check out Rajamouli's tweet below.

During a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Ritesh Rana shared that he was apprehensive of directing Simha. He said, "He admits that he was initially apprehensive about directing Simha. “Since he carried a lot of family baggage, I thought I may not get to execute my script as it was,” he says. “But Rajamouli garu and Keeravani garu never interfered in the script and have not put any pressure on me. In fact, they don’t even know the kind of film we are doing (smiles).”

Credits :Twitter

Read More