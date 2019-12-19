Mathu Vadalara Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Akhil Akkineni are blown away by Sri Simha starrer

The trailer of Ritesh Rana’s upcoming film Mathu Vadalara starring Sri Simha is out and South celebs Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Akhil Akkineni are highly impressed by the gripping trailer.

Ritesh Rana’s upcoming film Mathu Vadalara starring Sri Simha is the talk of the town ever since the first trailer of the film was released yesterday. The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati took to Twitter and released the first trailer of the film and it has taken social media by storm. Rana tweeted, "Here it is #MathuVadhalaraTrailer, Looks like one crazy ride My best wishes to @simhakoduri2301 & @Kalabhairava7 and the entire team!!." The one minute and 53 seconds trailer is intense, gripping and will keep you on the edge of your seat. It has a lot of interesting twists and turns that will leave you stunned.

The trailer is receiving a good response by the audience on social media. Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda also sent his best wishes to the team. Directed by Ritesh Rana, Mathu Vadalara has music by Kaala Bhairava and is produced by Chiranjeevi and Hemalatha under Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment. The Arjun Reddy star wrote, "My best wishes to Producer Cherry garu, Actor Simha, Music Director Bhairava, Director Ritesh and the entire team."

Here it is #MathuVadhalaraTrailer, Looks like one crazy ride My best wishes to @simhakoduri2301 & @Kalabhairava7 and the entire team!! https://t.co/45qfvGeUy7@MythriOfficial @RiteshRana @clapentrtmnt #MathuVadalaraOnDec25th — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 18, 2019

Akhil Akkineni, who is also blown away by the trailer, could not stop himself from praising it. He tweeted, "The trailer of #Mathuvadalara is very intriguing! The passion of these guys is so clear and makes me happy to see the brothers working together. My best wishes @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 & director Rithesh for the release on Dec 25th!."

The trailer of #Mathuvadalara is very intriguing! The passion of these guys is so clear and makes me happy to see the brothers working together. My best wishes @simhakoduri2302 @kaalabhairava7 & director Rithesh for the release on Dec 25th! @MythriOfficial https://t.co/uYNQlmMYoZ — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) December 18, 2019

Mathu Vadalara also stars Vennela Kishore who steals the show with his comic timing in this gripping trailer. The much-talked-about film also stars Naresh Agastya, Athulya Chandra, Satya, Brahmaji. Mathu Vadalara is all set to hit the screens on December 25th.

Credits :Twitter

Read More