Matka Teaser OUT: Varun Tej Konidela takes on a menacing avatar as he plays a retro godfather role who should not be messed with

Varun Tej Konidela is all set to play the role of a menacing godfather in his next film, titled Matka. The movie directed by Karuna Kumar featured the actor in a retro look, coinciding with the film’s period setup.

Besides Varun, the film also has actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, and many more in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 14, 2024.

Check out the teaser for Varun Tej starrer Matka: