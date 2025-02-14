Max OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Kichcha Sudeep starrer action thriller online

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max hit the big screens on Christmas, December 25, last year. Directed by debutant Vijay Karthikeyaa, the movie received positive responses in theaters. Now, after months of anticipation and speculation, the film is all set for its digital debut.

When and where to watch Max

Max will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 15 onwards. Making the announcement, the OTT platform wrote on X, "The Mass MAX announcement is here. Gear up for the electrifying #Max premieres on February 15th at 7:30 PM!"

Official trailer and plot of Max

The story of Max revolves around the character of Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the role of a police officer. After being suspended for an unknown reason, Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, also known as Max, faces a major crisis when the local minister's sons, Michael and Veera, die inside his police station.

To manage the situation, he deceives the commissioner and, with the support of fellow officers, attempts to dispose of the bodies. As events escalate, the second half of the film showcases Max and his team eliminating the minister’s men.

Cast and crew of Max

Max is directed and written by Vijay Karthikeyaa and produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu and Kichcha Sudeep under V Creations and Kichcha Creatiions. The film features cinematography by Shekhar Chandra, editing by S. R. Ganesh Baabu, and music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

The cast includes Kichcha Sudeep as CI Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, also known as Max, alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as CID Inspector Roopa. Sunil plays Ganesh, while Ilavarasu appears as Head Constable Ravanan.

The supporting cast features Ugramm Manju as Constable Das, Samyukta Hornad as Inspector Arati, Sukrutha Wagle as Constable Meena, and Sudha Belawadi as Arjun’s mother. Additionally, Sharath Lohithaswa portrays Minister Parashuram, Vamsi Krishna plays Narasimha, Aadukalam Naren appears as Minister Daniel, Pramod Shetty takes on the role of Devraj, a local corporator, and Redin Kingsley plays Sebastian.

Are you excited to watch Max on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.