Max OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada action thriller online

Kichcha Sudeep’s last release, Max, being a true-blue Kannada action thriller, captivated audiences for more than one reason. And even after so many weeks of theatrical run, there seems to be no stopping the frenzy that it has created at the box office. Now, the film is all set to hit on the OTT platform soon.

When and where to watch Max

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Max is all prepped for its OTT release. The action thriller will be available for streaming on the platform Zee5 from February 22, 2025 onwards. Besides the Kannada version, audiences can also watch it in other dubbed versions, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Official trailer and plot of Max

The storyline of Max navigates the life and story of a reformed cop, Arjun Mahakshay, a.k.a. Max, who reports to his new police station after facing suspension from his previous post.

Arjun is now tasked with the responsibility of getting his name cleared off in any way since he was wrongly tagged in a death case of two sons of a minister inside a police station, where Max was previously stationed.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Max lies to the commissioner about the whereabouts of the bodies of the minister’s sons and gets them buried instead, with help from fellow constables and inspectors.

The second half of the film takes up much attention since it shows how Arjun, along with other police officials, eliminates all the men of the minister in a final showdown.

Cast and crew of Max

The stellar star cast of Max features Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, along with other actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ilavarasu, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Redin Kingsley, Pramod Shetty and more.

The film is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Vijay Karthikeyaa. Kichcha Sudeep is the co-producer for the movie, while it is bankrolled jointly under V Creations and Kichcha Creations. Meanwhile, B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the musical score of the film.