Mayabazar to Dookudu, Shiva; 5 Telugu classics to watch during lockdown

Its nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak but its great to see how everyone has been keeping the spirits high on social media and also recommending each other to binge-watch movies, series while self-quarantined. Well, the Tollywood industry has produced some great films that one should definitely watch before dying. And no better chance to watch the films amidst lockdown. Though there are a lot of films in Tollywood which are wonderful to watch for. But this week, we have listed the top 5 classic Telugu films that you can enjoy watching during the lockdown. Check out the list below and let us know in the comment section below which is your pick for the week.

Mayabazar:

Released in 1957, the mythological film featured N. T. Rama Rao, Savitri, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and S. V. Ranga Rao in lead roles. Mayabazar is called as a classic Telugu and greatest Indian film of all time. Reportedly, it is the first film, which got digitally remastered and colourised. The story of the film is about Balarama, who promises Subhadra to get his daughter married to her son. But after he loses his kingdom to the Kaurava's, Balarama has no choice but to break his promise.

Siva:

Ram Gopal Varma's action film released in the year 1989 features Nagarjuna and Amala in lead roles. The story revolves around the conflict between college student-turned-gangster Siva and Bhavani, a reputed crime boss mentored by the politician Machiraju. Siva is considered Nagarjuna's breakthrough film.

Gharana Mogudu:

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, Gharana Mogudu is the remake of 1986 Kannada film Anuraga Aralithu. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Nagma in the lead roles. Gharana Mogudu is the first Telugu film to gross over Rs 100 million (10 crores) at the box office. The film was screened at the 1993 International Film Festival of India in the mainstream section.

Arundhati:

Anushka Shetty starrer Arundhati is a must watch Telugu film. Directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and written by Chintapalli Ramana, it is one of the special and classic Telugu films that one should not miss watching.

Dookudu:

2011's Telugu action-comedy film directed by Srinu Vaitla, featuring Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles will surely lift your mood amidst this lockdown. Dookudu has won seven Nandi Awards, six Filmfare Awards, eight SIIMA Awards and eight CineMAA Awards.

