Mayakkam Enna's Richa Langella enjoys an outing with husband Joe; Says 'Being cooped up at home is no fun'

The southern diva Richa Langella who has shared screen space with south stars like Dhanush and Simbu shared a post on her Instagram account stating how it was no fun to stay indoors for weeks at a stretch. The gorgeous actress goes on to add in her post that since she was staying at home for so long, it felt good to step out for a quick getaway. Richa further mentions in her Instagram post that her husband Joe planned a quick getaway in Oregon.

Mayakkam Enna actress Richa Langella makes it a point to highlight that since she stays in such a place where there is a spot right in her backyard, where they can have an outdoor activity and at the same time also practice social distancing. The actress who shared screen space with the Manaadu actor Simbu in south drama Osthi, further mentions that her husband Joe also planned a small picnic which included, rose and prosciutto. The actress surely enjoyed her outing with her husband. The south siren did not forget to add that she is truly lucky to have a perfect husband and to live in a place that is nothing less than a paradise.

Check out Richa's post:

The stunning diva shared beautiful pictures and looks like he had a gala time with her husband Joe on this spontaneous outing in Oregon. The stunner stole many hearts with her stunning performances in the south films. Richa also mentions how it was a perfect outing for her which included a long walk by the beachside.

